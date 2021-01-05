Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.59. 1,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

