Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,119. The company has a market cap of $417.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

