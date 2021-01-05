Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.57. 222,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,571. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.