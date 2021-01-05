Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 494,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 488,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

VGZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.