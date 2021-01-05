Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 7.9%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 174,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 138,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $237.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.