Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,514 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $11,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $6,729,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 144.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.