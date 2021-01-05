Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Down to $84.50

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.50, but opened at $78.90. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 193,709 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.