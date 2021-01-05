VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Reaches One Day Volume of $43,065.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $43,065.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

VNX Exchange Token Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io

VNX Exchange Token Trading

VNX Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

