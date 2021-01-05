Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €172.07 ($202.43).

VOW3 opened at €148.48 ($174.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

