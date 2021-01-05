Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €172.13 ($202.51).

VOW3 stock opened at €148.48 ($174.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €186.84 ($219.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €149.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

