Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.95.
VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 156,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -85.39, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $105,996,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 339.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 24.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
