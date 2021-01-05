Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 156,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -85.39, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $105,996,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 339.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 24.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

