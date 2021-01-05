VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Trading Up 8.1%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.74. 148,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 207,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 306.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

