Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Trading Up 5.5%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 137,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 151,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 211.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

