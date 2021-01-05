Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.49. Voya Prime Rate Trust shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 710,028 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 178.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $76,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.