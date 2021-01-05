Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and $617,972.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

