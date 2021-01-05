Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM) Shares Down 10%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 243,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 518,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

