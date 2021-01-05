W. Christopher Matton Sells 275 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BAND stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 427,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,302. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.04, a P/E/G ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

