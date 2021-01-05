Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

