Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.29 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and $1.83 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.41 or 0.03148964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

