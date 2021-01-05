Wanchain (WAN) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $52.63 million and $3.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX and Huobi.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

