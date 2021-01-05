Warburg Research Analysts Give AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) a €14.00 Price Target

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.33 ($14.51).

Get AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) alerts:

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) stock opened at €14.33 ($16.85) on Tuesday. AIXTRON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of €14.86 ($17.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.