Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 45,060 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

