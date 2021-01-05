Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) Trading 16.7% Higher

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR)’s stock price traded up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 372,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 143,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

