Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

