Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Down to $59.00

Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $55.40. Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) shares last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 80,367 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £25.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.51.

Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

