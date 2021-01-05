Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $503.23

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.23 and traded as high as $505.00. Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) shares last traded at $502.00, with a volume of 5,059 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 503.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.06 million and a P/E ratio of 37.46.

In other news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £1,686,250 ($2,203,096.42).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

