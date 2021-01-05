Waves Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00016109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $568.10 million and approximately $178.73 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,988,284 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

