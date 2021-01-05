WAX Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $52.95 million and $619,181.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001290 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 452.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042933 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,739,777,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,474,692,156 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

