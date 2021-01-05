Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00.

NYSE W traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,773. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 125.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,344.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

