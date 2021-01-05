WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60. WaykiChain has a market cap of $34.54 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

