Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ping Identity (PING)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) recently:

1/5/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/15/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

