Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA upped their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth $260,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 239.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Weibo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

WB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

