Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.99

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and traded as high as $48.71. Weis Markets shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 85,174 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Weis Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Weis Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 292,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Weis Markets by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Weis Markets by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

