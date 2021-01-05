Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.93. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 394,733 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
