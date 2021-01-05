Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.93. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 394,733 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.