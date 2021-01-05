Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $18.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.29 billion and the lowest is $17.71 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $19.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.12 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.00 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

