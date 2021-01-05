WePower (WPR) Market Cap Tops $8.90 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 81.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, WePower has traded 93.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

WePower Token Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a token. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,333,762 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

