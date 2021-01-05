WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WCC opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

