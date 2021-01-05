Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.95

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and traded as high as $14.25. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 89,792 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DMO)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.