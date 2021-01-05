Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.95

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and traded as high as $14.25. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 89,792 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.