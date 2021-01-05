Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Trading Down 0.3%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. 107,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 48,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

