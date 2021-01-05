Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.10

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 4061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.