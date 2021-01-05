Wetteny Joseph Sells 172 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $17,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 802,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,911. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $400,823,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.