Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.38

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.38 and traded as high as $33.67. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 4,851,068 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

