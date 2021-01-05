Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) received a C$5.50 price objective from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.77.

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,085. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

