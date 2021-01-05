Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.77.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,486. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.94.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

