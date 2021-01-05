Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $4.94. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 2,626,040 shares changing hands.

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.0298193 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

