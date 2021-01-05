WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $57.06 million and $44,503.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005362 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

