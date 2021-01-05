Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.28

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 7377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

