Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $6.31. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 4,082 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

