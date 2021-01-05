William Blair Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.48.

ABNB opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

