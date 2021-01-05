William Blair Initiates Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

